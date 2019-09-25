Billy Joel Anthology Series In the Works, Will Include Piano Man Character

RELATED STORIES Avengers: Endgame Cast Recaps MCU to the Tune of 'We Didn't Start the Fire' by Billy Joel — Watch Video

Brenda and Eddie were the popular steadies and the king and the queen of the prom — but will that be enough to help them stand out in a crowded #PeakTV landscape?

MGM Television has teamed with Billy Joel and Universal Music Publishing Group to develop Scenes From an Italian Restaurant, a scripted anthology series based on the song of the same name. According to The Hollywood Reporter, each episode will be based on lyrics from Joel’s extensive catalog and bring to life many of the characters from his songs, including Mamma Leone and Sgt. O’Leary (from “Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)”), and namesakes The Stranger and Piano Man.

Law & Order: SVU vet Kevin Fox is creating the series and will executive-produce alongside Joel and his longtime collaborator Steve Cohen (who most recently produced the 2017 documentary short Billy Joel: New York State of Mind). A network is not yet attached.

Joel isn’t the only music icon looking to adapt his songbook for the small screen: Netflix previously picked up to series Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, an eight-episode anthology which will include installments based on “Jolene” and “These Old Bones.”

What are your thoughts on a potential Billy Joel TV show? And where would you like to see the project land? Hit the comments with your reactions.