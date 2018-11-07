Once Upon a Time's Ginnifer Goodwin Joins Dolly Parton Anthology at Netflix

Once Upon a Time alumna Ginnifer Goodwin is headed to Netflix for another magic-tinged tale: The actress has joined Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, the streamer’s upcoming anthology series inspired by Parton’s music, TVLine has learned.

The eight-episode project will showcase “the stories, memories and inspirations behind Parton’s most beloved songs,” with each hour-long installment featuring a different cast and storyline.

Goodwin will star in the episode titled “These Old Bones” as Genevieve, a determined D.C. lawyer who returns to her small Smoky Mountain hometown in the 1940s to prove herself professionally. When a mysterious old mountain woman, who locals believe to be a fortune teller, threatens a lumber company’s business, it leads to a test of faith and shocking secrets from the past.

Oscar nominee Kathleen Turner will play the mysterious woman, Miss Mary Shaw aka “Old Bones,” while Kyle Bornheimer (Casual) will play a character named Landon.

As previously reported, Grease: Live star Julianne Hough will lead the episode based on Parton’s “Jolene,” playing a flirtatious free spirit with dreams of escaping her small town. Parton, meanwhile, will make guest appearances in some Heartstrings episodes, and she will introduce each story by telling viewers about the meaning behind each song.

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings is slated for a 2019 premiere.