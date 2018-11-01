Julianne Hough to Star as Jolene in Netflix's Dolly Parton Anthology Heartstrings, Based on Iconic Song

We’re begging of you, please don’t take this casting news for granted: Julianne Hough will play the notorious man-stealer Jolene in Netflix’s upcoming anthology Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, based on the country legend’s most iconic songs, TVLine has learned.

The previously announced anthology “showcases the stories, memories, and inspirations behind [Parton’s] most beloved songs,” with each hour-long episode tackling a different song with a new cast. The Jolene installment stars Hough, of Dancing With the Stars and Grease: Live fame, as Jolene, “a flirtatious free-spirit with aspirations of escaping her small hometown” and becoming a famous singer.

Parton herself will appear in the episode as Babe, the owner of a local honky-tonk bar where Jolene works as a waitress. Plus, Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Nashville) will play local wife and mother Emily, while Dallas Roberts (Insatiable) plays Aaron, a husband facing a midlife crisis. (Uh-oh. We know how this song goes.)

“Jolene” is one of the most famous songs of Parton’s long country music career, a plea to the temptingly beautiful title character not to “steal my man.” First released in 1973, “Jolene” has been covered countless times since by musical acts like the White Stripes, Pentatonix and Miley Cyrus.

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings will consist of eight episodes, Netflix says, with each episode preceded by a introduction from Parton explaining the meaning behind each song. It’s slated to debut on the streamer next year.