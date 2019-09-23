Supernatural's Jared Padalecki to Headline Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot

RELATED STORIES Supernatural Trailer: Sam and Dean Face Familiar Foes in Final Season

It appears Jared Padalecki‘s post-Supernatural TV hiatus will be brief: The actor is attached to star in and exec-produce a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger.

Per our sister site Deadline, the project follows Cordell Walker (Padalecki), “a man finding his way back to his family while investigating crime in the state’s most elite unit. [The] broken widower and father of two returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years for a high profile case — only to discover that there’s even more work to be done at home.” Like in the original series, which ran for eight seasons on CBS in the ’90s and starred Chuck Norris, Walker will be paired with a new partner, who in the reimagining is one of the only women in Texas Rangers’ history.

Anna Fricke (Valor, Being Human) will pen the pilot and executive-produce alongside Texas native Padalecki and Dan Lin (Lethal Weapon). (Fun fact: Fricke is married to former Supernatural showrunner Jeremy Carver.) While the potential reboot does not yet have a network attached, Supernatural‘s longtime home, The CW, is considered a leading contender, with CBS also a possibility.

In March, Padalecki and his Supernatural co-stars Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins announced that the long-running CW drama would come to an end after its fifteenth season (premiering Thursday, Oct. 10).

Supernatural fans, what do you think of Padalecki’s possible follow-up series? Hit the comments with your thoughts!