The Walking Dead Boss Angela Kang Previews Daryl and Carol's Season 10 Storyline: 'They Are Soulmates'

RELATED STORIES The Walking Dead EP Angela Kang Reveals the Biggest Danger Lurking in Season 10's Looming Whisperers War

The Walking Dead EP Angela Kang Reveals the Biggest Danger Lurking in Season 10's Looming Whisperers War The Walking Dead Season 10 Video: Whisperers Alpha and Beta Declare Themselves 'the End of the World'

As you might have guessed from their hilarious interaction in The Walking Dead’s Season 10 trailer, Daryl and Carol “have a very big storyline together” coming up, showrunner Angela Kang tells TVLine. “We’ll see a lot of the Whisperers conflict through the eyes of these two as they are at times on parallel tracks, at times on divergent tracks.”

And, at least as the season gets underway on Sunday, Oct. 6 (AMC, 9/8), “Caryl” will be as tight as ever. Though neither will be sporting a friendship bracelet, “they are best friends,” says Kang, adding that in fact, “I think they are soulmates, whether or not their relationship ever goes into romantic territory. They are tied to each other in this world and have been through so much together.

“They love each other,” she continues, “and they trust each other. They care what happens to the other. And yet that can be very complicated when there’s so much trauma and this bigger thing that’s taking over the communities.”

It could also get pretty tricky as Carol deals with the fallout from her decision to leave husband Ezekiel (and his decision to get involved with their mutual friend, Michonne). What are you hoping to get from Season 10’s “Caryl” arc, TWD fans? If the show hooks up Daryl and Connie, do you imagine she’ll get Carol’s blessing to be with her “pookie”?