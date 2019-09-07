Walking Dead Showrunner Angela Kang Previews Michonne and Ezekiel's Romance — and a Carol 'Complication'

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang freely admits that “there is a certain amount of stuff in Season 10 that has to do with illusions or flashbacks or dreams — things like that.” But Michonne’s romance with Ezekiel — foretold not only by the AMC drama’s Comic-Con trailer but Robert Kirkman’s source material — isn’t one of them. “We are seeing a moment. This really does happen.

“The characters have always had a respect for each other,” she adds. “They like each other. [And their relationship] feeds into the journeys they’re on this season.”

Although Ezekiel’s path will converge with Michonne’s when the show returns Sunday, Oct. 6, that doesn’t mean that he is entirely out of his ex Carol’s life. On the contrary, the Kingdom’s former leaders “will have a really interesting ongoing storyline this season,” Kang says. “The two of them are kind of in their own realms, both alone in their grief [over son Henry’s beheading], yet it’s like they need people — and each other.

“I don’t want to say too much beyond that,” she continues, “but there’s some real loveliness and complication that’s very human between them that hopefully will be satisfying for people to see unfold.”

