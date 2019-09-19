Smallville's Tom Welling to Reprise Superman Role for Arrowverse 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Crossover

It’ll be raining (super) men this fall on The CW.

On the heels of news that both Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh will be slipping back into their Superman tights for Arrowverse‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, TVLine can confirm that Smallville vet Tom Welling will also reprise his signature Man of Steel role in the five-part event.

Per The CW, the crossover will “reveal what happened to Clark Kent almost ten years” after the conclusion of Smallville.

“For eight years, Arrow has stood on the shoulders of Smallville,” EP Marc Guggenheim said in a statement. “Simply put, there would be no Arrow, and no Arrowverse, without it. So when we first started talking about ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths,’ our first, second and third priorities were getting Tom to reprise his iconic role as Clark Kent. To say that we’re thrilled would be a Superman-sized understatement.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off Sunday, Dec. 8 with an episode of Supergirl, then continues with a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s The Flash. After a month-long holiday break, it concludes with the Jan. 14 episode of Arrow followed by a special installment of Legends of Tomorrow (which premieres at midseason).

Previously announced casting includes unspecified characters from Black Lightning, which to date has never fully been a part of the Arrowverse; veteran voice actor Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond) as “Bruce Wayne from the future”; LaMonica Garrett (“Elseworlds”) as both the Monitor and the Anti-Monitor; Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as Supergirl‘s Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane; Legends‘ Routh pulling double duty as the Kingdom Come version of Superman; Jon Cryer as Supergirl‘s Lex Luthor; and Batman‘s Burt Ward in an undisclosed role.

Since Smallville wrapped its decade-long WB/CW run in May 2011, Welling was heavily courted to return to TV, but instead the actor chose to focus on roles in indie films such as Draft Day and The Choice. Two years ago, Fox successfully lured him back to the small screen via a 10-episode stint on Lucifer.