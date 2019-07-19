Arrowverse Crossover: Brandon Routh, Tyler Hoechlin to Both Play Superman

In the upcoming Arrowverse crossover event, Legends of Tomorrow‘s Brandon Routh will suit up as the Man of Steel — just as he did for the 2006 Bryan Singer film, Superman Returns.

What’s more, Arrowverse alum Tyler Hoechlin will also reprise his role as Supes for the crossover, our sister site Deadline reports.

Routh, who on Legends plays Ray Palmer aka The Atom, will reportedly appear in the crossover as the Clark Kent/Superman of one “time frame,” while Hoechlin will play the Man of Steel from another.

It is unclear in which part(s) of the crossover either will appear.

Inspired by the famous DC Comics arc, this year’s crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” will be a five-parter involving Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends and the freshman series Batwoman. The first three parts will air in December; the other two, including the Legends of Tomorrow installment, will air after the midseason break, in early 2020.

