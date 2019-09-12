The Walking Dead Season 10 Video: Whisperers Alpha and Beta Declare Themselves 'the End of the World'

RELATED STORIES Fall TV Spectacular: Exclusive Scoop and Photos on 35+ Returning Favorites!

Fall won’t begin for a couple more weeks, but we’ve got goosebumps already, thanks to the chilling new Season 10 preview that The Walking Dead released Thursday.

In the sneak-peek video, Alpha and Beta — the Whisperers’ leader and her second in command — are seen and heard reciting a kind of apocalyptic prayer that sums up their grody group’s motto: “Now is the end of the world,” they say. “We embrace all death. We love nothing. We fear nothing.

“We are the end of the world,” they conclude. “We are free.”

Scary s—, no? And we have to give the AMC drama extra credit for its excellent pre-season promos. From its San Diego Comic-Con trailer to its stylish “Silence the Whisperers” clip, the show has been slaying, don’t you think?

When the new season premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 (9/8c), several new actors will be among the more familiar faces. Thora Birch (American Beauty) will be playing Alpha fan Gamma, Kevin Carroll (The Leftovers) will be playing Virgil, a family man missing his family, and Juan Javier Cardenas (S.W.A.T.) will be playing Dante, an Alexandrian who in Robert Kirkman’s comic-book series was a widowed Maggie’s love interest.

If Negan can be redeemed, do you think there's any way Alpha could come back from killing Henry, Tara, Enid, etc.?