Whoopi Goldberg's The Stand Character Revealed as CBS All Access Limited Series Adds 5 to Cast

Whoopi Goldberg is officially taking The Stand.

As first teased by TVLine back in June, the Oscar winner-turned-View moderator has formally joined the cast of CBS All Access’ nine-episode adaptation of Stephen King’s bestselling horror novel. Goldberg will star as Mother Abagail, a prophet who receives visions from God and guides survivors of the superflu. She follows in the footsteps of late actress Ruby Dee, who played the character in ABC’s 1994 miniseries version.

In confirming the Goldberg news, CBS All Access on Wednesday also announced four additional cast additions: Leftovers alum Jovan Adepo (as Larry Underwood), Bloodline‘s Owen Teague (as Harold Lauder), Orange Is the New Black‘s Brad William Henke (as Tom Cullen) and Rescue Me vet Daniel Sunjata (as Cobb). They join the previously announced James Marsden (as Stu Redman), Amber Heard (as Nadine Cross), Odessa Young (as Frannie Goldsmith) and Henry Zaga (as Nick Andros).

The series will be directed by Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars), who will co-write with Ben Cavell (SEAL Team).

The Stand presents an apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of Goldberg’s 108-year-old other Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors.

As we reported last month, King will not only write the ninth and final episode of the CBS All Access iteration, he will also provide a new coda that didn’t exist in his 1978 novel.