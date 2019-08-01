The Stand: Stephen King to Pen Final Episode of CBS All Access Series, Add a Coda Not Found in 1978 Novel

RELATED STORIES Julianna Margulies' Good Fight Stint Fell Apart Due to Differing Financial 'Expectations,' Per CBS All Access

Stephen King will not only write the ninth and final episode of CBS All Access’ adaptation of The Stand, he will also provide a new coda that didn’t exist in his 1978 novel.

The Stand presents an apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old other Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers — Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

In the CBS All Access series, James Marsden has been cast as Stu Redman, Amber Heard will play Nadine Cross, Odessa Young will portray Frannie Goldsmith and Henry Zaga will play Nick Andros. Production will begin later this year in (surprise) Vancouver.

Detailing the origin of the idea to add a coda, CBS All Access original content EVP Julie McNamara told TVLine that King and Josh Boone, who is the series’ director/EP, “have been working on how to bring The Stand back via some version of a movie, a series of movies, a series, for quite a while, and they have a strong relationship. So when we decided to move forward with this version that Josh brought to us, the seeds had already been planted.”

McNamara said that King, who can quite famously be a tough sell on TV adaptations of his works, “feels he has been kind of present in our creative process,” in part because his son Owen is in the writers room for the CBS All Access series. And then one day, “I got the great call that he wanted to do [a coda], and we said, ‘Yes, please!'”

As for how this new take on The Stand will compare to ABC’s 1994 miniseries, “There is some innovation that these executive producers have brought to it,” but McNamara declined to elaborate further.

Are you curious to see what King adds to The Stand?