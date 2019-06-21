Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden and Amber Heard Eyeing The Stand

RELATED STORIES Sarah Paulson, James Marsden and 9 Others Join Cate Blanchett in FX's Limited Series Mrs. America

A bunch of big names are prepared to Stand and deliver. Whoopi Goldberg (The View), James Marsden (Westworld), Greg Kinnear (House of Cards) and Amber Heard (The Playboy Club) all are nearing deals to join CBS All Access’ The Stand, TVLine has learned.

The streaming outlet greenlit a 10-episode limited series adaptation of Stephen King’s bestselling horror novel in January. At this time, no character information is known.

“I’m excited and so very pleased that The Stand is going to have a new life on this exciting new platform,” King said in a statement at the time. “The people involved are men and women who know exactly what they’re doing; the scripts are dynamite. The result bids to be something memorable and thrilling. I believe it will take viewers away to a world they hope will never happen.”

King’s 1978 novel chronicles the outbreak of an influenza that wipes out nearly everyone on the planet. In its aftermath, bands of survivors struggle to rebuild society. Oh, and did we mention that there’s an evil, supernatural presence stockpiling whatever weapons he and his followers can find?

The series will be directed by Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars), who will co-write with Ben Cavell (SEAL Team).

