The Stand: CBS All Access Orders Stephen King Limited Series

CBS All Access is taking a terrifying Stand, ordering a 10-episode limited series adaptation of Stephen King’s bestselling novel. News of the long-rumored project’s official pickup comes just shy of the 25th anniversary of ABC’s 1994 Stand miniseries.

“I’m excited and so very pleased that The Stand is going to have a new life on this exciting new platform,” King said in a statement. “The people involved are men and women who know exactly what they’re doing; the scripts are dynamite. The result bids to be something memorable and thrilling. I believe it will take viewers away to a world they hope will never happen.”

Fault in Our Stars helmer Josh Boone, who had for years been developing a feature adaptation of The Stand, will direct as well as co-write (with SEAL Team creator Ben Cavell). “I read The Stand under my bed when I was 12, and my Baptist parents burned it in our fireplace upon discovery,” Boone recalled in a statement. “Incensed, I stole my Dad’s FedEx account number and mailed King a letter professing my love for his work. Several weeks later, I came home to find a box had arrived from Maine, and inside were several books, each inscribed with a beautiful note from god himself, who encouraged me in my writing and thanked me for being a fan. My parents, genuinely moved by King’s kindness and generosity, lifted the ban on his books that very day.”

Production is slated to begin this spring.