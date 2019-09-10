Ghostwriter to Get Rebooted at Apple

Things are getting spooky at Apple TV+: The soon-to-debut streamer is rebooting the ’90s PBS kids’ show Ghostwriter.

The new-look Ghostwriter, billed as “a reinvention of the beloved original series,” centers on “four kids who are brought together by a mysterious ghost in a neighborhood bookstore, and must team up to release fictional characters from works of literature.” It’ll premiere Friday, Nov. 1, along with Apple TV+’s other initial offerings like the Jennifer Aniston/Reese Witherspoon drama The Morning Show and the Jason Momoa dystopian drama See. (Watch the first trailer for See right here.)

Ghostwriter‘s original PBS run began in 1992, with a group of kids solving neighborhood mysteries with the help of a ghost who spelled out clues using the text in books. The series ran for a total of 74 episodes, ending in 1995. It lived on in syndication, though, and even got a brief new life on CBS as The New Ghostwriter Mysteries, but that only lasted a single season.

Along with Ghostwriter, Apple TV+ — launching Nov. 1 at a price of $4.99 per month — will also offer children’s programming like Snoopy in Space, featuring Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang, and Helpsters, a new series from the makers of Sesame Street.