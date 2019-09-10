One Desperate Housewives Star Had 'Behavioral Problems' That Went 'From Bad to Worse,' Marc Cherry Confirms

RELATED STORIES College Admissions Scandal: Lifetime Movie Is a Smorgasbord of Whine and Cheese — Watch Trailer

On the heels of Eva Longoria’s revelation that she was bullied by a Desperate Housewives co-worker, series creator Marc Cherry has also shed insight on the primetime sudser’s off-camera drama.

Cherry recently penned a letter of support for Housewives actress Felicity Huffman, who is currently awaiting sentencing for her role in the college admissions scandal. In his letter, which was obtained by Us Weekly, the EP recalled Huffman’s unfailingly polite interactions with a “big star” who displayed “big behavioral problems” on set.

“Everyone tried their darndest to get along with this woman over the course of the show. It was impossible,” he wrote without naming the actress in question. “And things went from bad to worse. Felicity still insisted on saying, ‘Good morning’ to this actress, even though she knew she wouldn’t get a response. I found out about this and asked Felicity about it. She smiled and said, ‘Just because that woman’s determined to be rude, doesn’t mean she can keep me from being polite.'”

Cherry also described Huffman’s patience with an older actress who appeared on Housewives in a guest role and repeatedly had trouble remembering her lines.

“It moved me to tears — this formerly great performer was struggling with practically every word,” he went on. “But Felicity Huffman was right next to her, treating her with so much kindness… Felicity remained patient, supportive and helped this old woman through the day, turning what could have been a very tense situation into a master class on human compassion.”

Cherry was one of 27 individuals who wrote a letter to the judge in Huffman’s case, as was Longoria, who recalled how Huffman put a stop to the bullying that Longoria was experiencing on set. Longoria wrote that she “dreaded” working with the unnamed colleague, “until one day, Felicity told the bully ‘enough’ and it all stopped. Felicity could feel that I was riddled with anxiety even though I never complained or mentioned the abuse to anyone.”

Huffman pleaded guilty earlier this year to committing mail fraud and honest services fraud in connection with paying $15,000 to have someone take the SAT in place of her and husband William H. Macy’s older daughter, which ultimately resulted in a 1420 score for her. Federal prosecutors have recommended the judge sentence Huffman to a month in jail and fine her for $20,000. Huffman’s attorneys are asking Huffman instead be sentenced to a year of community service.