Westworld Season 3 Episode Count Revealed (Hint: It's the Shortest Yet)

No need for Westworld‘s hosts to go on airplane mode in order to extend their battery life: Season 3 of the HBO sci-fi series will be shorter than the two that preceded it.

TVLine has confirmed that Season 3 will consist of eight episodes, but the length of those installments is unknown. Seasons 1 and 2 each clocked in at 10. The upcoming season is slated to premiere in 2020.

A trailer released in July for the series’ return featured footage of new cast member Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) walking around what seems like a futuristic Los Angeles, where he apparently runs into (some iteration of) Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores, as well as a World War II scenario involving Thandie Newton’s Maeve and Rodrigo Santoro’s Hector. At one point in the preview, Dolores warns that she and her circuit-filled siblings are on their own. “We have to be smarter than them, or they’ll find us,” she says. “And they will kill us.”

The upcoming season also will include guest-star appearances by Lena Waithe (Master of None) and Vincent Cassel (Ocean’s Twelve).

The HBO sci-fi drama returns in 2020. The Season 2 finale, which aired nearly a year ago, revealed that William/The Man in Black is (at some point in the future) a host and that Dolores had been reborn in the body of a host designed to look like Delos executive Charlotte.

