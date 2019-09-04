Amazon's Lord of the Rings: Will Poulter Nabs a Lead Role — But as Who?

RELATED STORIES Lord of the Rings Amazon Series Taps Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom Director

Amazon’s Fellowship of the Ring is coming together nicely: Black Mirror veteran Will Poulter has joined the cast of the streamer’s hotly anticipated Lord of the Rings adaptation, according to our sister site Variety.

Poulter’s role is still being kept under wraps, but it’s being billed as a lead role, so we’re assuming he must be playing one of the central characters in the prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved fantasy epic. (To our eyes, he kind of looks elf-ish, so we’re guessing a relative of Legolas’? But hit the comments below with your guesses.)

Eyeing their Lord of the Rings adaptation as a possible Game of Thrones-level hit franchise, Amazon handed the series a multiple-season order back in November 2017, with plans for a possible spinoff as well. Behind the scenes, LOTR has tapped Star Trek film writers JD Payne and Patrick McKay to develop the series, with Game of Thrones scribe Bryan Cogman later brought in as a consultant and Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona hired to helm the first two episodes.

Poulter is the first confirmed casting, though, to come out so far. (Australian actress Markella Kavenagh was reportedly in talks for a role back in July.) Known for his roles in the Maze Runner film series and this summer’s buzzy horror movie Midsommar, Poulter played video game designer Colin Ritman in the interactive Black Mirror episode Bandersnatch, which debuted on Netflix late last year.

Alright, Tolkien nerds, it’s your turn: Who do you think Poulter is playing? Put on your casting director cap and join us in the comments.