Lord of the Rings Update: Amazon Taps Trek Film Writers to Develop TV Series

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings adaptation is adding a pair of new members to its fellowship.

The streaming service has hired screenwriters JD Payne and Patrick McKay to develop the much-hyped TV series version of the classic J.R.R. Tolkien fantasy books, TVLine has learned. The duo is currently writing the fourth entry in the Star Trek film reboot franchise for J.J. Abrams, and also scripting Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“The rich world that J.R.R. Tolkien created is filled with majesty and heart, wisdom and complexity,” Payne and McKay said in a statement. “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Amazon to bring it to life anew. We feel like Frodo, setting out from the Shire, with a great responsibility in our care — it is the beginning of the adventure of a lifetime.”

Amazon landed the TV rights to LOTR back in November, handing the series a multi-season commitment with potential for an additional spinoff. Ian McKellen, who played Gandalf the wizard in the blockbuster Lord of the Rings film trilogy, has since dropped hints he may make an appearance on the Amazon series. Further details are scarce so far, but Amazon assured fans that “when we have more news to share about this journey, we will share it with the world.”