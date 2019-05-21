Amazon's Lord of the Rings Series Adds Game of Thrones Writer Bryan Cogman

RELATED STORIES Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie on Brienne's Bad Breakup, Finale Win: 'She Has Gone on With Her Life'

The battle for the Iron Throne may have just ended, but one of its chief architects is already moving on to another fantasy realm altogether.

Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings adaptation is bringing in Game of Thrones writer Bryan Cogman as a consultant, according to our sister site Variety. Cogman will work with JD Payne and Patrick McKay, who were tapped to develop the Rings series for the streamer last summer.

Cogman served as a writer and co-executive producer on Thrones‘ just-concluded eighth and final season, having been with the series since Season 1. Starting out as an assistant for showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Cogman went on to pen a total of 11 episodes of Thrones — most recently Season 8’s second installment, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” He also developed a concept for a possible Thrones spinoff that HBO eventually passed on.

Amazon’s LOTR series, first announced back in November 2017 with a multi-season series order, has been largely shrouded in secrecy since then; no casting details or premiere date have yet been revealed. Sir Ian McKellen, though, has hinted that he may reprise his role as wizard Gandalf — which he played in Peter Jackson’s blockbuster Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies — for the Amazon series.