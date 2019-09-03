Ewan McGregor to Play Iconic Designer Halston in Ryan Murphy Netflix Series

RELATED STORIES The Politician Trailer: Elections Get Ugly in Ryan Murphy's Netflix Debut

Ewan McGregor is getting a makeover: The Fargo alum will star as the iconic fashion designer Halston in a Netflix scripted series from producer Ryan Murphy, according to a Time magazine profile of Murphy.

McGregor is still best known for his film work like Trainspotting and Moulin Rouge, but he’s been busy on the small screen as of late. He starred as brothers Ray and Emmit Stussy in Season 3 of FX’s Fargo, earning a Golden Globe for his dual performance. He’s also set to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a Star Wars series currently in the works at Disney+.

The Halston series is just one of Murphy’s many Netflix projects unveiled in the Time article: The prolific producer is also working on a 10-episode adaptation of the classic Broadway musical A Chorus Line, a documentary series about groundbreaking artist Andy Warhol and another documentary titled A Secret Love that profiles a closeted lesbian couple who came out in their 80s. Plus, “Jessica Lange and I are working on a piece about Marlene Dietrich in Vegas in the early ’60s,” Murphy tells the magazine.

Murphy also broke a bit of casting news: Patti LuPone (Pose) and Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men) will star in Hollywood, his Netflix drama debuting next year that will “look at Hollywood and the sex industry, and how absolutely everything has changed and nothing has changed,” Murphy says. (Hollywood earned a series order from the streamer in February.)

Does McGregor look the part as Halston? Drop your thoughts on the casting in a comment below.