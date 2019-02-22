Ryan Murphy's L.A. 'Love Letter' Hollywood Greenlit at Netflix

Ryan Murphy says he’s creating “a love letter to Tinseltown” with Hollywood, his newest project to garner a green light at Netflix.

The production, which got a straight-to-series commitment at the streaming video service, comes from Murphy and Ian Brennan, with whom he collaborated on Glee and Scream Queens. The pair also work together on the upcoming Ben Platt-led comedy The Politician, also for Netflix.

Netflix and Murphy jointly announced the series order Friday via social media.

Per Murphy’s Instagram post, the show will begin shooting in summer 2019. No word yet on casting.

In addition to Hollywood and The Politician, Murphy also has set up Ratched, a One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel starring Sarah Paulson as the titular nurse, at the streamer.

