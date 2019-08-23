Ewan McGregor Set for Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series, to Shoot in 2020

RELATED STORIES The Mandalorian Trailer: A New Hero Rises in Disney+'s Star Wars Series

Doubt, you shall no longer have.

Star Wars filmmaker Kathleen Kennedy and franchise vet Ewan McGregor took the stage at the close of the D23 Expo on Friday evening to announce/confirm that the Scottish actor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a live-action series for Disney+. In fact, Kennedy touted that all of the scripts are already written, with production scheduled to start in 2020.

According to a “flow chart” displayed at D23, the Obi-Wan series, as expected, will be set late during the Age of Republic, between the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Episode IV: A New Hope — around the time that Solo: A Star Wars Story took place.

The as-yet-untitled Obi-Wan series, from Lucasfilm, marks the second live-action Star Wars project for the new streaming service. Already set to debut with Disney+ on Tuesday, Nov. 12 is The Mandalorian, which stars Pedro Pascal in the title role and boasts a supporting cast that includes Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano and Werner Herzog.

In Star Wars canon, The Mandalorian is set “after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order,” which would place it somewhere between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.