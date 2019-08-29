The I-Land's Tropical Paradise Turns Deadly (and Spooky!) in First Trailer

RELATED STORIES The Spy Trailer: Sacha Baron Cohen Transforms Into a Suave Spy for Netflix

Netflix is taking you on a late summer I-Land getaway… but after watching the full trailer for the upcoming sci-fi series, you might wanna opt for a staycation instead.

The recently released glimpse at the thriller, previously teased in a Fyre Festival-inspired video, gives us more of a sense of what happens after 10 people wake up on a dangerous island and have no idea who they are or how they arrived at the tropical paradise. “Faced with the I-Land’s extreme psychological and physical challenges, they must rise to their better selves — or die as their worst ones,” the show’s official synopsis reads.

Or: “If you do something wrong, the I-Land, it pays you back,” a character (played by MacGyver‘s Bruce McGill) warns in the video. “If you die in there, you die out here, too.” (Which seems to indicate that there’s some kind of simulation going on, right?)

The seven-episode series will begin streaming on Thursday, Sept. 12. Its cast includes Kate Bosworth (Superman Returns), Natalie Martinez (Under the Dome), Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike), Michelle Veintimilla (Gotham), Sibylla Deen (The Last Ship), Kyle Schmid (Being Human), Ronald Peet (Defectives), Kota Eberhardt (Dark Phoenix), Anthony Lee Medina (Flesh and Bone) and Gilles Geary (Spirit Warriors).

Press PLAY on the video above, scroll down to see the series’ poster (also released Thursday), then hit the comments: Is an I-Land trip in your immediate future?