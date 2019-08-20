Lost Meets Hunger Games in The I-Land: Get Netflix Premiere Date and Teaser

RELATED STORIES The Politician Trailer: Elections Get Ugly in Ryan Murphy's Netflix Debut

Put Lost, The Hunger Games and a heaping spoonful of TV’s short-lived Persons Unknown into a Vitamix, and what you get will arrive on Netflix at summer’s end.

The streaming giant has announced — via a Fyre Festival-spoofing video, above — a Thursday, Sept. 12 release date for The I-Land, a seven-episode series in which 10 people wake up on a treacherous island with no memory of who they are or how they got there. As the group sets off on a trek to try to get back home, they soon discover this world is not as it seems.

“Faced with the I-Land’s extreme psychological and physical challenges, they must rise to their better selves — or die as their worst ones,” reads the synopsis.

The cast includes Natalie Martinez (Under the Dome), Kate Bosworth (Superman Returns), Michelle Veintimilla (Gotham), Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike), Sibylla Deen (The Last Ship), Kyle Schmid (Being Human), Ronald Peet (Defectives), Kota Eberhardt (Dark Phoenix), Anthony Lee Medina (Flesh and Bone) and Gilles Geary (Spirit Warriors).

Will you pay the I-Land a visit on Sept. 12, brother?