Power's Lela Loren Talks Premiere's Big Moment: 'It Felt Like an Inevitability'

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Power‘s Season 6 premiere.

Once Power‘s Season 6 premiere got underway Sunday, those who were waiting to find out whether Angela survived a gunshot to the chest got an answer, and quickly.

Despite emergency surgery, Angie died within the episode’s first few minutes. Ghost first became aware of what had happened when her sister, Paz, arrived at the hospital and screamed that he was a murderer. (Read our full recap of the episode here.)

Angela’s death was the first among what showrunner Courtney Kemp calls the series’ “core four” — Ghost, Angela, Tasha and Tommy — and got the Starz drama’s final season off to a somber start.

“It’s sad, but it’s also such a wonderful exit for her,” says Lela Loren, who plays the ill-fated attorney. “It speaks to her heart and her courage, and that she took a bullet for Ghost. In some ways, it sets up Season 6 so beautifully, you know?” She chuckles. “How are you going to top Kanan’s death in [Season 5] Episode 8?”

She adds: “It felt like an inevitability, and I loved the way it was written.”

As Kemp noted in our premiere post mortem, Angela’s death “affects more than just Ghost. It affects everybody.” With that in mind, as well as the fact that Angie certainly appears in the Season 6 trailer, we tried to get Loren to say how her character might show up (dream? flashback?) throughout the season.

“I don’t want to tease anything,” she tells TVLine, smiling apologetically. “I would say that people never really leave you, just like your childhood never really leaves you, and that’s what’s kept all of these characters tethered together.”

She points out that Angela’s slow slide from upholding the law to breaking it isn’t so different from the trajectory of other characters on the show.

“Look at the lengths Tommy has gone to. Look at Ghost. Look at Tariq,” she says. “Everybody just sort of descends, descends, descends past the point [they should]. If they survive, well, what kind of life are they living?”

Now that some time has passed, what are your thoughts about Angela’s death? Hit the comments and let us know!