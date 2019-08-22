Legends of Tomorrow Losing 2 Regulars

Two more seats are about to open up on the Waverider. Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford are both stepping down as series regulars during the upcoming fifth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, our sister site Deadline reports.

“Brandon and Courtney have been invaluable members of the Legends family,” executive producers Phil Klemmer, Grianne Godfree and Keto Shimizu said in a statement. “They have always brought a level passion and collaboration to their characters and to the show — both on and off the screen – that we deeply admire and for which we are eternally grateful.”

Routh, who originated the role of Ray Palmer/Atom on Arrow, has been a regular on Legends since it premiered in 2016. Ford, who plays sorceress Nora Darhk, was promoted back in 2018.

“Thank you all for watching Ray’s journey over the past 5 years,” Routh posted to Instagram on Thursday, confirming the news of his departure. “I love this character. I love bringing his wit and charm and silliness to life everyday on set. I will miss him immensely, and felt he had more adventures ahead, but unfortunately his storyline is pointed in another direction. I’m saddened to see Ray’s journey end for now.”

Routh later shared on Twitter that the status change was “not my decision.”

Ford tweeted, “Thank you @LoTWritersRoom for the opportunity to play in a world I love so much. Thanks to @GBerlanti and to @mguggenheim & @philklemmer for believing Nora could live past her first 3 eps of S3! What a ride. Proud to have been able to call @warnerbrostv and @TheCW my home.”

TVLine recently caught up with the Legends cast at San Diego Comic-Con, where they previewed all types of supernatural shenanigans to come in Season 5 — including Routh slipping back into Superman’s iconic duds for this year’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event. (Click here to watch our interview.)

This dual departure is the latest in a series of casting shakeups to hit the Arrowverse this season. Supergirl, for example, is bidding farewell to longtime regular Mehcad Brooks (aka James Olsen), while temporarily welcoming back Jeremy Jordan (aka Winn Schott). Arrow, meanwhile, has welcomed several new series regulars for its final season, while taking Colton Haynes (aka Roy Harper) off series regular status.

Legends of Tomorrow returns midseason on The CW. What are your thoughts on Routh and Ford’s futures (or lack thereof) in the Arrowverse? Drop ’em in a comment below.