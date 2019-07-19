Can Legends Season 5 Make Historical Deplorables 'Fun'? Plus Scoop on Sara's Power and a Superman's Return

RELATED STORIES Legacies Adds Descendants Star as [Spoiler]'s Love Interest in Season 2

The Legends of Tomorrow may not be resuming their missions until 2020, but luckily the CW series stopped by TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con suite on Friday to share an early peek at Season 5.

After getting Dominic Purcell to open up about his season-ending crooning of “Sweet Baby James,” the topic turned to the day’s big news, that Brandon Routh will once again suit up as the Man of Steel — as he did in 2006’s Superman Returns — for the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

Though Routh was mum on which supersuit he will be donning, he did say, “The tone and energy of the character will be very similar to what I have done in the past.”

Purcell, Routh and Caity Lotz then revisited their favorite Season 4 moments (including Neron-as-Ray and a quite “strange” arc for Mick), at which point Purcell noted, “We all embrace the absurdity and ‘jumping the shark’ 1,000 times” that the Arrowverse’s wild child is known for.

Showrunners Phil Klemmer and Keto Shimizu then get to discussing Season 5, teasing what the “new” Zari means for portrayer Tala Ashe, seeing as she “has had a different life” free of dystopian turmoil.

The EPs then answer my burning question: Will the historical deplorables to be unleashed by Astra be cast with CW-friendly hunks? Or is there a limit to how big a thirst trap, say, Genghis Khan can be? The trick, they admit, “is to come up with a fun horrible person,” such as the version of Rasputin that is featured in the mockumentary-style season opener.

Wrapping things up, Lotz and the EPs hint at the “power” that Sara will develop in Season 5, warning that, while cool, “it’s going to cause a lot of problems for her in her life.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returns at midseason (exact date TBD).

