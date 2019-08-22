Chicago P.D. Season 7: The 100 Vet Michael Beach to Play Crime Boss

RELATED STORIES Chicago Med Season 5: Colin Donnell Will Return for Connor's Exit Story

The 100 alum Michael Beach is headed to the Windy City: The actor, who played Chancellor Pike on the aforementioned CW drama, will recur during Season 7 of Chicago P.D., TVLine has learned exclusively.

Beach joins the NBC drama as Darius Walker, a Chicago crime boss who’s working to revitalize his African American community. “He’s a businessman, drug dealer and philanthropist, and he’s good at all of them, and he takes them all seriously,” showrunner Rick Eid tells TVLine. “He’s a guy who uses his profits from his drug business to funnel back into urban communities and, literally, help innovative and ambitious young entrepreneurs.”

As previously reported, the upcoming season will also welcome Paul Adelstein (Prison Break, Private Practice) as interim superintendent Jason Crawford and Lisseth Chavez (The Fosters) as undercover cop Vanessa Rojas. Meanwhile, Jon Seda (aka Detective Antonio Dawson) will not be returning as a series regular.

Beach’s recent TV credits include Swamp Thing, The Rookie and For the People. He is also known for his work on Sons of Anarchy, Third Watch and ER, and will be seen opposite Octavia Spencer and Lizzy Caplan in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told.

Chicago P.D. Season 7 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10/9c on NBC, following the returns of Chicago Med (at 8 pm) and Chicago Fire (at 9 pm).