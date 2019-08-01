TVLine Items: Doctor Who to HBO Max, Chicago P.D.'s New Cop and More

The TARDIS is traveling to HBO Max: WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service has acquired the exclusive streaming rights to Doctor Who.

All 11 seasons of the current incarnation of the BBC sci-fi series will be available to watch when HBO Max launches in spring 2020. Future seasons will also be streaming exclusively on the service after they air on BBC America.

Additionally, HBO Max will carry episodes of BBC’s The Office, Top Gear, Luther and The Honorable Woman.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Chicago P.D. has tapped Lisseth Chavez (The Fosters) to recur — with an option to become a series regular — as Vanessa Rojas, a fearless undercover cop, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Adam Scott (Big Little Lies) is adding host to his resume with ABC’s upcoming comedic physical game show Don’t, which counts Ryan Reynolds among its executive producers. The program follows one family of four who must work together throughout five mental and physical challenges with only one rule: don’t — as in don’t slip, don’t forget, don’t laugh, don’t say it, don’t scream, etc.

* Jennifer Cheon Garcia (Van Helsing) will guest-star in Supergirl‘s Season 5 premiere as the murderous villain Midnight, who has been released from an otherworldly prison to enact revenge, our sister site Variety reports.

* BET has given a series order to Sistas, a drama written, directed and executive-produced by Tyler Perry, per Deadline. The show stars KJ Smith (The Fix), Ebony Obsidian (If Beale Street Could Talk), Mignon Von and Novi Brown as a group of black women from different walks of life who bond over their one common thread: Why am I single?

* Netflix has released a trailer for Hyperdrive, featuring elite street racers battling an automotive obstacle course. The program, from EP Charlize Theron, premieres Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?