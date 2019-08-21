Saturday Night Live Season 45 Premiere Host Guessing Game: Jennifer Aniston? Phoebe Waller-Bridge? Lil Nas X? (At Long Last) Kristen Bell?

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2019 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series?

Forget song of the summer. Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” is now the undisputed song of the decade, having ruled Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for a record-shattering 19 weeks. It’s a veritable foregone conclusion that Lorne Michaels will extend an invitation to the rapper to pull double duty as host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live‘s inaugural Season 45 installment.

Of course, the hip-hop phenom is not the only shoo-in to headline SNL‘s first batch of Season 45 installments. According to my trusty crystal ball, the following A-listers will also turn up this fall in Studio 8H, if not for the premiere, then shortly thereafter.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge | Riding high on the acclaim of Fleabag Season 2, the British auteur’s profile is poised to further skyrocket at the Emmys on Sept. 22 (where her aforementioned Amazon comedy is up for 11 awards).

Bill Hader | On the con side: It Chapter 2 opens Sept. 6, which is three-plus weeks before SNL returns. On the pro side: The horror sequel will likely have legs. And even if it vanishes quickly from theaters, come on, this is Hader we’re talking about. The dude needs no promotional hook. At the very least, you can expect Stefon to make a Weekend Update cameo.

Will Smith | His well-received turn as the Genie in Disney’s Aladdin reboot proved the naysayers wrong (to the tune of $350 million and counting), and his dual-role thriller Gemini Man opens Oct. 11. You do the math.

Sylvester Stallone | The last time Sly headlined SNL was in 1997. With Rambo: Last Blood opening Sept. 20, expect that two decade-plus dry spell to come to an end.

Jennifer Aniston | The Friends fave — who last graced Studio 8H in 2004 — returns to the small screen this fall in Apple+’s TV news-themed drama The Morning Show, so THIS JUST IN: Aniston’s a no-brainer to host.

Angelina Jolie | The Oscar winner has never hosted SNL. With Maleficent: Mistress of Evil opening Oct. 18, the time seems ripe for the drought to end.

Brad Pitt | Coming off of his biggest hit in years with Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pitt’s sci-fi thriller Ad Astra bows Sept. 20. Two tie-ins for the price of one!

Joaquin Phoenix | Joker opens Oct. 4 so, you better believe Phoenix is at or near the top of SNL bookers’ wish list.

Kristen Bell | I will not let this go. (Especially not with Frozen II arriving this fall.)