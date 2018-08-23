Saturday Night Live Season 44 Host Speculation: Lady Gaga? Awkwafina? Jim Carrey? (Finally) Kristen Bell?

Lady Gaga is so going to host Saturday Night Live‘s Season 44 premiere — and I can give you a million reasons why I believe this to be the case. Actually, I can give you one reason, but it’s a really, really good one: The pop superstar is set to make her debut as a big-screen leading lady opposite Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born on Friday, Oct. 5 — one week after SNL will (presumably) premiere.

Gaga has a long history with SNL, having hosted and/or served as musical guest four times (most recently in Oct. 2016 to promote her then-new album Joanne). The Bad Romance singer is also gearing up to launch a Las Vegas residency at year’s end.

Of course, the artist also known as Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta is not the only shoo-in to headline SNL‘s first batch of Season 44 installments. According to my trusty crystal ball, the following A-listers will also likely lord over Studio 8H this fall. Oh, and not to toot my own clairvoyant horn, but my SNL host prediction track record is pretty damn impressive (save for that whole Hillary Clinton prophecy).

Tiffany Haddish | The Girls Trip star killed it in her SNL hosting debut last November. And with her latest film, Night School, bowing Sept. 28, we have to imagine Haddish is at or near the top of SNL‘s bookers’ wish list.

Ryan Gosling | As we correctly predicted this time last year, Gosling — then promoting the opening of Blade Runner 2049 — kicked off SNL‘s 43rd season. In a major case of deja vu, the Oscar-nominated actor has another humongous movie opening in the first half of October (the Neil Armstrong space odyssey First Man).

Robin Wright | It’s her turn… to finally host SNL. And talk about a strong promo hook: House of Cards‘ Claire-centric final season bows Nov. 2.

John Goodman | With the Roseanne-less Conners premiering Oct. 16, in what universe does the 13-time SNL host not at least make a guest appearance, if only to take his well-honed Rex Tillerson impersonation out for a spin.

Awkwafina | She’s Summer 2018’s It Girl. And with Crazy Rich Asians showing legs at the box office, the actress-rapper’s reign will likely extend well into fall.

Kristen Bell | The Good Place‘s third season kicks off on Sept. 27, so there’s never been a more perfect time for… eh, forget it. We give up. You win, Lorne Michaels!

Jim Carrey | The In Living Color alum’s new Showtime dramedy Kidding debuts Sept. 9, so it seems like a safe bet that the four-time SNL host will find himself back in Studio 8H in the very near future.

Ariana Grande | Forget the fact that she has a new album out. Forget the fact that she is the princess of impersonations (as she proved in her two previous SNL stints, not to mention her recent Carpool Karaoke stint). Let’s just focus on the Pete Davidson of it all. I mean, come on.