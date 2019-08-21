America’s Got Talent Reveals 7 More Semifinalists After Live Eliminations

Not even a performance from earth angel Susan Boyle could lighten the mood on Wednesday, as America’s Got Talent eliminated five more acts ahead of the Season 14 semifinals.

The 12 acts who performed in last night’s quarterfinals — singer Charlotte Summers, opera singer/danger act Nick and Lindsay, singer/guitarist Chris Klafford, contortionist dancer Marina Mazepa, singer Robert Finley, mentalist duo The Sentimentalists, stand-up comic Ryan Niemiller, acrobatic dance group V. Unbeatable, singer/rapper Joseph Allen, light-up dance group Light Balance Kids, violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa and the Ndlovu Youth Choir — returned to the AGT stage on Wednesday to learn their fates.

In the interest of getting the bad news out of the way first, the following acts got the boot over the course of Wednesday’s episode: Joseph Allen, The Sentimentalists, Nick and Lindsay, and Marina Mazepa.

As the acts in sixth, seventh and eighth place, Charlotte Summers, Chris Klafford and the Ndlovu Youth Choir were all eligible for this week’s Dunkin’ Save. Once America’s votes were tallied, that save went to Chris Klafford. The other two acts’ fates were left to the judges, but when their votes ended in a tie, the power went back to America — and Charlotte Summers was sent home.

That means Tyler Butler-Figueroa, V. Unbeatable, Light Balance Kids, Robert Finley, Ryan Niemiller, Chris Klafford and the Ndlovu Youth Choir are heading to the Season 14 semifinals. (Click here to browse photos of this season’s semifinalists.)

This week’s victors join the semifinalists already revealed on last week’s results episode: impressionist Greg Morton, acrobatic trio Messoudi Brothers, vocal group Voices of Service, singer Ansley Burns, blacklight painter Alex Dowis, singer Luke Islam and singer/pianist Kodi Lee.

Did your favorite act(s) make it through to the Season 14 semifinals? Which elimination(s) surprised you the most? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Wednesday’s live results episode below.