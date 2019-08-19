America's Got Talent Quarterfinals Preview: Susan Boyle Returns as 12 More Acts Take the Stage Live

Now that the first seven acts have been sent through to America’s Got Talent‘s Season 14 semifinals, it’s time for another dozen hopefuls to take the stage and shoot their shot.

NBC has confirmed that the following acts will compete live on Tuesday (8/7c): singer Charlotte Summers, singer Chris Klafford, singer Joseph Allen, dance group Light Balance Kids, dancer Marina Mazepa, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, sideshow Nick & Lindsay, opera singer Robert Finley, comedian Ryan Niemiller, violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa and dance group V. Unbeatable. Additionally, mentalists The Sentimentalists will join the fray as this week’s wild card act.

As always, the results of Tuesday’s face-off will be revealed during Wednesday’s live elimination episode (NBC, 8 pm), which will send seven more acts through to the semifinals — crushing four acts’ dreams in the process. Wednesday’s episode will also feature a special performance from Susan Boyle, who was recently a finalist in NBC’s first season of AGT: The Champions.

In case you missed last week’s elimination episode, here are the seven acts already put through to the semifinals: impressionist Greg Morton, acrobatic trio Messoudi Brothers, vocal group Voices of Service, singer Ansley Burns, blacklight painter Alex Dowis, singer Luke Islam and singer/pianist Kodi Lee.

Of the 12 acts competing on Tuesday, which will you be rooting for? Browse our gallery of the Season 14 semifinalists thus far — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your personal picks below.