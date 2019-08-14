America’s Got Talent: 7 Semifinalists Revealed After First Live Eliminations

Following their performances in this week’s quarterfinals, 12 acts faced the judges on Wednesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent, with only seven being sent through to the next round.

Vocal group GFORCE, impressionist Greg Morton, singer Carmen Carter, drill dance team Emerald Belles, singer/guitarist Sophie Pecora, acrobatic trio Messoudi Brothers, vocal group Voices of Service, singer Ansley Burns, blacklight painter Alex Dowis, singer Luke Islam, danger group Bir Khalsa and singer/pianist Kodi Lee were all on the chopping block this week, each competing for a coveted spot in the Season 14 semifinals.

So, who was sent packing on Wednesday? Let’s get to the results… As the evening progressed, the judges bade farewell to the following three acts: Carmen Carter, GFORCE and Bir Khalsa.

As the acts in 7th, 8th and 9th place, Ansley Burns, Emerald Belles and Sophie Pecora were all eligible for this week’s Dunkin’ Save. (“These acts are facing their worst nightmare,” Terry Crews pleaded. “Do something about it, America!”) Voters chose to save… Ansley!

That means Alex Dowis, Luke Islam, Kodi Lee, Voices of Service, Messoudi Brothers, Greg Morton and Ansley Burns are proceeding to the live semifinals. (Click here to browse photos of this season’s semifinalists.)

In addition to revealing the results, Wednesday’s episode also welcomed back AGT fan favorites Shin Lim, Bianca Ryan, Brian King Joseph and Sofie Doss.

Did your favorite acts make it through to the semifinals? Which eliminations did America get wrong? However you feel about tonight’s results, drop your thoughts in a comment below.