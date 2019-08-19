The Conners: Katey Sagal Eyed to Return for Major Season 2 Stint

It appears Peg Bundy’s going to make another run at Dan Conner.

TVLine has learned exclusively that The Conners is courting Katey Sagal to return for a significant Season 2 stint. The Married With Children vet would reprise her Season 1 guest-star role of Louise, a former high school friend of Dan and Roseanne’s who left Lanford to pursue a career in music. Now back in town and tending bar at Casa Bonita, Louise made a play for Dan in last season’s 8th episode, but the grieving widow (gently, respectfully) rebuffed her advances.

An ABC rep declined to comment for this story.

As we previously reported, The Conners‘ second season — which kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 8/7c — will consist of 19 episodes, a dramatic increase from Season 1’s 11-episode haul. Last January, on the eve of the sitcom’s Season 1 finale, star and EP Sara Gilbert gushed about Sagal’s “amazing” performance, adding that she would “love to have her back” in a then-potential Season 2.

In that same interview, Gilbert also confessed that was “not sure” if and when Dan would be ready to pursue a new relationship in the wake of Roseanne’s death. “If he ever did,” she added, “it wouldn’t be something he was looking for.”

In addition to her role as Peg on Married… with Children‘, Sagal’s massive TV resume includes such beloved roles as Sons of Anarchy‘s Gemma Teller Morrow, Futurama‘s Leela and 8 Simple Rules‘ Cate Hennesy.