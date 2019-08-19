Tamron Hall Promo Revisits Today Past: 'They Took Away Her Dream Job'

RELATED STORIES Fall Preview: Kelly Clarkson, Judge Jerry and Others Come to Daytime — Plus, Vote for Your Current Daytime Favorites

The first promo for Tamron Hall‘s eponymous daytime talk show finds the former Today cohost on a mission to tell everyone’s story — but not before revisiting her own life’s journey.

In the very first promo, Hall makes her way toward the set, as a series of non-diegetic sound bites summarize everything that led to this moment, including that time they “took away her dream job.” It’s a not-so-veiled reference to her abrupt NBC News departure back in 2017. She left after 10 years without so much as an on-air goodbye, after rumors began swirling that NBC was cutting the 9 am hour she co-hosted with Al Roker to make room for the short-lived Megyn Kelly Today.

Premiering Monday, Sept. 9 on most ABC-owned stations (click here to find your channel), Tamron Hall is poised to be “a daily destination for all things topical,” and “a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations,” according to the official logline. In the above video, Hall turns to the camera and makes her objective known. “We all have a story to tell,” she says. “So let’s talk about it.”

Tamron Hall is among four new daytime entries in the syndicated marketplace this fall. Additional offerings include The Kelly Clarkson Show, Judge Jerry and The Mel Robbins Show.

Will you be sampling Hall’s self-titled talker? Press PLAY on the promo above, then hit the comments with your reactions.