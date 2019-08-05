Today's Tamron Hall: NBC Made 'Wrong Choice' Giving My Hour to Megyn Kelly

RELATED STORIES Fall Preview: Kelly Clarkson, Judge Jerry and Others Come to Daytime

Tamron Hall is speaking out about her exit from Today and NBC News, which replaced her hour of the morning show with Megyn Kelly’s ill-fated talker.

Asked at the Television Critics Association summer press tour if she felt vindicated after the failure of Megyn Kelly Today, Hall said on Monday, “Megyn’s success or not, I already knew they made the wrong choice when I left the door. I would never measure myself against her success or perceived lack thereof… Whether that show made it or not, I knew I was making the right decision for me.”

Hall left NBC News in 2017 after 10 years without so much as an on-air goodbye, after rumors began swirling that NBC was cutting the 9 am hour she co-hosted with Al Roker to make room for Megyn Kelly Today. But after luring Kelly away from Fox News with a reported three-year, $69 million contract, NBC was faced with multiple controversies as Kelly made a number of embarrassing on-air gaffes and came under fire for not understanding why dressing in blackface for Halloween was offensive. The show’s ratings also couldn’t match those of Hall and Roker’s third Today hour, leading to Megyn Kelly Today‘s cancellation just over a year after its debut.

Hall will next headline her own ABC daytime talk show, debuting in syndication on Monday, Sept. 9.