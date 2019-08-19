Dancing With the Stars Season 28 Eyes The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown

RELATED STORIES Dancing With the Stars Season 28: ABC Boss Hints at 'Tweaked Format'

Dancing With the Stars Season 28: ABC Boss Hints at 'Tweaked Format' The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise Both Renewed at ABC

Hannah Brown might be getting a new partner very soon — a dance partner, that is.

The recent Bachelorette is rumored to be joining Dancing With the Stars‘ upcoming cycle. Though the news is not yet official, it has been heavily speculated that DWTS is preparing to announce Brown’s casting, after a recent Instagram post teasing a female contestant’s identity. (Us Weekly also reports that the rumors are true.)

Brown is coming off her run as The Bachelorette‘s Season 15 leading lady, which resulted in a dramatic ending: On the July 30 finale, Brown gave her final rose to aspiring musician Jed Wyatt, and the two got engaged… only for Brown to learn that Wyatt was seeing someone back home during his time on the show. Brown ultimately broke off the engagement and ended her relationship with Wyatt, before asking initial runner-up Tyler Cameron if he’d like to grab a drink and catch up.

Her potential casting comes as Dancing With the Stars mulls “format tweaks” ahead of Season 28, in the wake of last fall’s controversial cycle that saw multiple well-scored frontrunners get eliminated prematurely. As ABC entertainment president Karey Burke recently told TVLine, “It’s about [shifting] the focus of the show to really focus on it being a celebration of dance, and also focusing on the celebrities.”

Dancing‘s full Season 28 lineup will be announced later this summer, though Burke did tease that the cast is “really good.” The show returns Monday, Sept. 16 at 8/7c on ABC.

UPDATE: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Brown’s casting was official. It has not yet been formally announced.

Your thoughts on Brown’s potential casting? And who would you like to see as her partner? Hit the comments below!