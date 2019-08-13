Dancing With the Stars Season 28: ABC Boss Hints at 'Tweaked Format'

RELATED STORIES Dancing With the Stars Not Cancelled: ABC Boss Confirms Fall Return, Addresses the Fate of Spring Cycles

Dancing With the Stars will have a bit more spring in its step when the ailing competition series pirouettes back onto ABC’s schedule next month, according to the network’s entertainment president, Karey Burke.

In the wake of last fall’s controversial, much-maligned cycle, which found a slew of well-scored frontrunners ultimately losing out to country radio DJ (and very dark horse) Bobby Bones, ABC opted to skip the planned Spring cycle for the first time in franchise history. Shortly thereafter, Burke told reporters that “format changes” were being mulled ahead of Season 28, although the exec declined to offer specifics at the time.

Speaking with TVLine last week at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour, Burke offered new insight into the retooled DWTS, which returns Monday, Sept. 16 at 8/7c. For starters, the exec characterized the alterations as “format tweaks” vs. format changes,” adding, “It’s about [shifting] the focus of the show to really focus on it being a celebration of dance, and also focusing on the celebrities.”

By “leaning into its strengths,” Burke believes DWTS will once again cement its position as “the most entertaining dance show on television.”

Meanwhile, Burke remained mum on Season 28’s celeb cast, but promised the lineup is “really good.”