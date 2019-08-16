Supergirl Welcomes Kate Micucci to National City in Season 5 Premiere

RELATED STORIES Supergirl Sneak Peek: Kara and Lena Come to Blows in First Season 5 Trailer

Supergirl Sneak Peek: Kara and Lena Come to Blows in First Season 5 Trailer Supergirl Stars Talk the Power of Pants, Pregnancy and Lena's Next Move: It's Going to Be 'Elegant… and Dangerous'

One half of Garfunkel and Oates is making a pit stop at The CW this fall. Kate Micucci, whose recent TV credits include roles on Another Period and The Big Bang Theory, will pop up in Supergirl‘s fifth season premiere (Oct. 6, 9/8c), TVLine has learned exclusively.

“She’s amazing and so sparkly and hysterical,” executive producer Jessica Queller tells TVLine, adding that it was “really exciting” having her on set. As Queller explains, Micucci “has a small cameo as a character working in a museum.”

Here’s some other Season 5 casting news you might have missed earlier this summer: Julie Gonzalo (Veronica Mars) is joining Supergirl in the series-regular role of Andrea Rojas (aka Acrata), the new owner of CatCo Worldwide Media. Her character is described as a “polished businesswoman and heir to a Central American tech empire [who is] now making a hostile advance into the world of media. Unapologetic and unafraid to make waves, she also holds a mystical secret.”

Staz Nair (Game of Thrones) is also joining the show as a series regular, slipping into the newly created role of William Dey, a “hardened reporter” with connections to National City’s criminal underworld.

Craving even more updates? Jennifer Cheon Garcia (Van Helsing) will guest-star in the premiere as the murderous villain Midnight, who has been released from an otherworldly prison to enact revenge. Season 5 will also witness the departure of Mehcad Brooks, as well as the long-awaited return of Jeremy Jordan.

Your thoughts on Supergirl’s new additions? The upcoming fifth season in general? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.