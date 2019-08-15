Ellen Barkin Hints at Displeasure With Animal Kingdom Exit: 'Likes' Slew of Angry Fan Tweets, Cracks That She 'Left Her Boys a Hit TV Show'

RELATED STORIES Animal Kingdom EP John Wells Discusses That Killer Twist and Previews Its Impact on Season 5

Animal Kingdom‘s Ellen Barkin is not going quietly into the night.

The star of TNT’s hyper-violent drama, whose alter ego, Smurf, was killed off in this week’s penultimate Season 4 episode, has taken to social media to seemingly express frustration with how her departure was handled. Late last night, the actress “liked” a series of tweets from fans incensed about her exit.

Several of those tweets took direct aim at EP John Wells for comments he made to TVLine in which he explained why he wrote Barkin off the show. Two of the tweets even called for the series’ cancellation. (Animal Kingdom‘s Season 4 finale airs next Tuesday; TNT has already renewed the show for Season 5.)

Barkin concluded her Twitter “liking” spree with this snark-filled comment to fans: “Next episode Smurf’s will is opened — she left her boys a hit TV show.”

TVLine has reached out Barkin’s reps for a comment. TNT and Warner Bros. TV declined comment.

In that aforementioned TVLine interview, Wells maintained that the decision to bid farewell to Barkin was creatively motivated. “You know, we always do everything based on story,” he said. “And since we were talking about what to do and where we’d gotten with the Smurf story, it seemed like good storytelling. And you know, this is Animal Kingdom. We don’t expect anybody to be alive by the time we get to the end!”

Discussing Barkin’s reaction to her exit, Wells told TVInsider, “We had lots of conversations about it in advance. I have great respect for Ellen and I think she was surprised that that the show was continuing as long as it did. We presented it and talked about it as a really strong story. I can’t speak for Ellen, but as an actor, she’s used to doing movies where she does something for like three months and then off you go. So, I think, again, I can’t speak for her, but I think she was surprised she stayed alive as long as she did!”

Scroll down to check out Barkin’s Twitter activity…

Next episode Smurf’s will is opened. She left her boys a hit tv show. 😘

Carry on Codys…well, maybe not all Codys — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) August 15, 2019

Sounds like a kid explaining why he didn’t do his homework…also known as a load of bull.🤧 — Jonathan Ducote (@jonathan_ducote) August 15, 2019

John Wells is lying to the audience just tell us the truth why Ellen Barkin was let go. Barkin is an incredible actress and the star of the show. Killing the star of a series will seal the fate. It will probably get cancelled next season. Ellen deserved so much better than this. — OrvilleLloydDouglas (@OrvilleLloyd) August 14, 2019

Sad because it wasn't organic. It was behind the scenes bullshit. But I loved the way @EllenBarkin walked. It was a bad ass bitch strut. — DonMateo (@DonMateo72) August 14, 2019

Cancel the show now! — pretty little pupusa (@Numbskull430) August 14, 2019

They are so gonna get canceled 😆 Hoping your next project has people in charge who are not ageist idiots and actually deserve to work with an actress of your caliber. — Julia K (@JulesMangoFilm) August 14, 2019

I just don’t get how this show will go on. She will be missed. Not sure about this shows future. — Kelly ♥ (@ktodoruk) August 15, 2019