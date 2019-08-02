Gal Gadot Officially Boards Showtime's Hedy Lamarr Biopic From Affair Creator

RELATED STORIES Homeland Final Season Pushed to 2020 — First Plot Details Revealed

Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot is set to make her #PeakTV debut in a Showtime limited series about Hedy Lamarr. The news was made official at the cabler’s portion of the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour on Friday.

The as-yet-untitled biopic about the famed actress/inventor hails from The Affair creator Sarah Treem, who will executive-produce alongside Gadot, Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo), Katie Robbins (The Last Tycoon) and Jaron Varsano (My Dearest Fidel).

“The life of Hedy Lamarr was a truly fascinating one. She stood at the forefront of many issues that challenge women and our society today,” Jana Winograde, Showtime’s Co-President of Entertainment, said in a statement. “In Gal Gadot, we have found the transcendent actress to portray the deeply complex Lamarr. And with the award-winning talents of Sarah Treem and Warren Littlefield, this is going to be a special series.”

The Lamarr biopic marks Gadot’s first major stateside TV project. She’s of course best known for her title role in Wonder Woman. Its sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, is set for release next June.

In addition to untitled Lamarr series, Showtime on Friday revealed premiere dates for returning faves Homeland, Kidding, Ray Donovan and Shameless, as well as The L Word: Generation Q. It also renewed the Kevin Bacon crime drama City On a Hill for Season 2.

