Grey's Anatomy: Production Begins on Season 16 — See Romantic First Photo

Happy days are here again for Meredith and DeLuca — at least judging by the first image from Grey’s Anatomy‘s new season.

“First day back at work with this beauty,” cast member Giacomo Gianniotti wrote on Instagram alongside a buoyant behind-the-scenes photo of him and leading lady Ellen Pompeo (see image, below). “Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy, here we go!”

The smiles on the actors’ faces stood in stark contrast to the demeanor of their respective alter egos when last we saw them in May’s finale, which found Meredith on the receiving end of a pink slip and her main squeeze DeLuca behind bars. Regarding Mer’s professional predicament, showrunner Krista Vernoff told TVLine that viewers should not assume the doc will get her job back right away.

“It was a big swing we took,” she conceded to TVLine of the decision to oust not only Mer, but Richard and Alex, too. “I can’t promise that Grey Sloan isn’t going to have to do without those doctors, at least for a while. I mean, they got fired!”

Grey’s Anatomy is set to kick off Season 16 on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8/7c on ABC.