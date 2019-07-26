Outlander Season 5 Won't Premiere Until 2020 — Find Out Why

RELATED STORIES Dangerous Liaisons Series Adaptation Ordered at Starz -- But There's a Twist

Dinna plan to check in with Jamie, Claire & Co. until after Hogmanay, Outlander fans.

The historical drama won’t return until early 2020, Starz Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Hirsch told reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour Friday.

Production on Season 5 began in May and was chronicled by a video showing the cast — including Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Duncan Lacroix, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin — during an outdoor shoot that will be featured in a forthcoming episode.

The delay is mainly due to scheduling at the network, Hirsch said.

“The decision behind everything that we do in terms of our programming schedule, obviously, is based on delivery schedules,” he told reporters. “We try to have something on the air to serve that premium female audience. So we have some shows coming before that serve the Power audience.”

Hirsch referred to another bit of news announced during the network’s executive session: Power‘s sixth and final season will be split into two sections, the second of which will launch in early January.

Season 5 of Outlander will be based on the fifth in Diana Gabaldon’s series of novels, in which the Fraser clan settles into their North Carolina homestead and “themes of home and family are still very central,” Heughan said earlier this year. — With reporting by Vlada Gelman

