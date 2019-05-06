Outlander: Watch the Cast Cavort on Frasers' Ridge in New Season 5 Video

Oh, you were wondering exactly what kind of shenanigans were taking place on Fraser’s Ridge during #Droughtlander? Say no more.

On Sunday, ahead of the Spanish Princess premiere, Starz aired a quick behind-the-scenes video commemorating the start of production on Outlander‘s upcoming Season 5. The featurette shows series stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe — as well as castmates Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin and Duncan Lacroix — during an outdoor shoot that will be featured in a forthcoming episode.

The footage was captured on the very first day of Season 5, when the assembled cast and crew were “back at Fraser’s Ridge, on a beautiful sunny day in Scotland,” Lacroix informs us in the clip. Then Balfe and Heughan assure viewers that much of the action this season will take place at the North Carolina homestead, and “themes of home and family are still very central,” Heughan says, wrapping an arm around Balfe, who laughs.

It seems like both Jem and Germain have been aged up a bit from where they were in the Season 4 finale, so we’re guessing a few months have passed between then and where the premiere picks up. Also: Does anyone else find it amusingly jarring to see our 1700s favorites holding onto thoroughly modern disposable coffee cups?

We’ve also grabbed a few choice shots from the minute-long spot and collected them into the gallery at right: Give it a wee keek when you’ve a moment, aye?

