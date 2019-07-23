Ratings: Big Little Lies Season 2 Finale Delivers Series Highs

RELATED STORIES Big Little Lies: Burning Questions We Still Have After the Season 2 Finale

Big Little Lies closed out its second season with an XL audience, with Sunday’s finale scoring series-high ratings.

The HBO drama’s Season 2 swan song delivered 1.98 million linear viewers with its first airing, surpassing the previous record of 1.86 million (set by the Season 1 finale). The season ender’s aggregate audience, with one replay as well as HBO GO and HBO Now figures added in, will be reported later.

TVLine readers gave Big Little Lies‘ finale an average grade of “B+.”

The series’ sophomore premiere last moth delivered 1.4 million linear viewers with its first airing, up 27 percent from the comparable number for the February 2017 series launch.

Sunday’s Season 2 finale is expected to serve as the show’s series finale, with a third season deemed extremely unlikely. “I love this group of people – I would do anything with them,” HBO president Casey Bloys maintained to TVLine earlier this year when asked about Big Little Lies‘ renewal prospects. “But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. We have deals with some of them — Nicole [Kidman] is doing her next show [The Undoing] with us. I just think it’s not realistic.

“Look, if they all came to me and said, ‘We worked out all of our schedules!’ – then sure,” Bloys added with a laugh. “But I just don’t think it’s realistic.”