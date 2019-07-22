Supergirl Stars Talk the Power of Pants, Pregnancy and Lena's Next Move: It's Going to Be 'Elegant… and Dangerous'

RELATED STORIES Mehcad Brooks to Exit Supergirl

Mehcad Brooks to Exit Supergirl Supergirl Season 5 Casts Veronica Mars Vet as Budding Superhero Acrata, Plus Several Other Intriguing Additions

“We didn’t mean to do a Supergirl makeover,” cried the heroine’s portrayer Melissa Benoist when she and her colleagues stopped by TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con video suite Saturday. But between Kara’s bangs and Supergirl’s pants, “we did!”

As excited as the actress was about her alter egos’ new look, she and Team Supergirl actually had even more important business to discuss with TVLine’s Andy Swift. For starters, the imminent exit of Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen in Season 5 (which kicks off Sunday, Oct. 6). Leaving is “a lot harder than I thought it would be,” he admitted before adding playfully that he and the returning Jeremy Jordan weren’t allowed to be seen in the same place at the same time. “We might be the same human.”

Andrea Brooks (Eve) then shared how her bosses responded to the news that she was expecting, Benoist explained why she was glad Kara didn’t have a Season 4 love interest, and Katie McGrath pondered what Lena would do now that she knew Kara was Supergirl. “They never think small, Luthors, do they?” she mused. “You can be assured whatever she’s going to do is going to be elegant and wonderful and crafty and probably a little dangerous.”

We wouldn’t have it any other way! Press PLAY to watch the whole interview — including its memorable RuPaul’s Drag Race moment — then hit the comments. What are you looking forward to in Season 5 of Supergirl?