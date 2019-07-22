TVLine Items: Lois Lane Joins 'Crisis,' Baldwin's Roaster Revealed and More

RELATED STORIES Comedy Central to Roast Alec Baldwin This Summer -- Watch First Promo

Along with giving us two Supermen, this season’s big Arrowverse crossover will also give us one Lois Lane. Elizabeth Tulloch is set to reprise her role as the iconic reporter, EW.com reports, having made her debut during last season’s “Elseworlds.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths,” airing this fall on The CW, will also introduce us to Lois and Clark’s child; when last we saw the Man of Steel and his pregnant fiancée, they were making tracks for Argo City.

As previously reported, both Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh will don the Superman costume for this season’s five-part crossover. (Routh, currently a regular on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, played Clark in 2006’s Superman Returns.) The crossover will also include an appearance by Burt Ward, TV’s original Robin.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Sean Hayes has been named Roast Master for The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin, airing Sunday, Sept. 15 at 10/9c.

* Jamie McShane (The Passage) and Rudy Dobrev (Days of Our Lives) both will recur on SEAL Team‘s upcoming third season. Per Deadline, McShane will play the hard-charging Capt. Lindell, while Dobrev will portray Filip, a tough but capable field agent who runs intel reconnaissance with Jessica Paré’s Mandy.

* Rapper Kid Cudi and black-ish creator Kenya Barris have teamed up for Entergalactic, an adult animated music series at Netflix. Kid Cudi will star in, executive-produce and co-write the project, which is based on his upcoming album and follows a young man on his journey to discover love.

* HBO has released a trailer for its Helen Mirren-led miniseries Catherine the Great, premiering this fall. Watch it below:

* Netflix has released a trailer for Diagnosis, a reality series based on Dr. Lisa Sanders’ New York Times column of the same name. The show premieres Friday, Aug. 16: