Batman's Robin, Burt Ward, to Appear in This Fall's Arrowverse Crossover

Kapow! The portrayer of the classic Batman series’ Robin is set to pop up in this fall’s Arrowverse crossover event.

Caroline Dries, the executive producer of Batwoman, announced the fun casting during the new Arrowverse series’ San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday.

“We’ve got a ton, a ton, a ton of characters coming into the five-part event,” said Dries (per KSite TV), who is currently involved in writing the crossover. “Burt Ward will be making an appearance.”

This bit of news comes on the heels of it being announced that Legends of Tomorrow‘s Brandon Routh will reprise his Superman Returns title role for the crossover. What other “past” superheroes from screens large and small might also be recruited for the five-parter?

Inspired by the famous DC Comics arc, this year’s crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” will be a five-parter involving Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman. The first three parts will air in December; the other two, including the Legends installment, will air after the midseason break, in early 2020.

Ward played the Boy Wonder to the late Adam West’s Caped Crusader during the campy Batman‘s three-season run. Since then, Ward has largely focused on voice work, sometimes as Robin for animated DC Comics properties.