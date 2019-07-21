Team Flash Teases 'Really Intense' Times for WestAllen Post-Crisis

Y’all are wondering about the “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” but those who love The Flash’s WestAllen may want to worry about what’s a bit further down the road.

When the Flash cast and showrunner Eric Wallace visited TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con suite, we talked about how Barry and Iris will be coping (“Not well!”) mere moments after daughter Nora was erased from the present timeline.

Wallace went on to say that Season 6 (premiering Tuesday, Oct. 8) will basically be presented as two parts — the episodes leading up to the aforementioned five-part crossover event, and then the aftermath, aka “really intense” times for (ill-fated?) Barry and his wife.

We also freely discussed the casting of Bloodwork, the Big Bad for at least the first half of Season 6 (to be played by Heroes’ Sendhil Ramamurthy), and what his arrival might mean for Caitlin specifically.

Other topics covered include Cisco’s post-cure life, what Tom Cavanagh has up his sleeve for his next role(s?), and how the Central City Citizen (which took me multiple takes to say right) will be staffing up. Press PLAY on the video above to check out the whole interview.

